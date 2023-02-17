Saturn Royale (green) defeated Fairfields 4-0. Picture: Stuart Martin

Louis Jeff netted twice in a 4-0 success at Farlington with George Cartmell and Kyle Ward also scoring.

Saturn are three points adrift of leaders Soberton but have two games in hand and a superior goal difference.

Ward put Royale into a half-time lead and Cartmell chipped home from an acute angle to make it 2-0. Minutes later Jeff, the division’s top scorer, poked home his 23rd of the season - and his 24th duly followed.

Matt Ward struck four times as Soberton caned Fratton Trades A 9-3, with Joe Hennigan, Mark Huertas, Andrew Easton, Jacob Farndell, Harrison Green and Chris Horn also netting.

Previous table-toppers ACFC were thumped 5-1 by AC Copnor Reserves, who scored through Tom Andrews (2), Zak Goodyear and James Wilson. Marc Gear replied.

Bailey Steele took his seasonal tally to 19 with a hat-trick as Division 1 leaders Wicor Mill defeated Mother Shipton 4-2. Jake Pepall also scored.

AC Copnor are three points clear at the top of the second tier. Barry Jeans and Brad Hartill both scored twice - the former including a penalty in his brace - in a 5-0 win over rock bottom Old Boys Athletic. Clement Ibeh was also on target.

Coach and Horses Albion are eighth points clear at the top of Division 3 after maintaining their 100 per cent record.

Goals from Vaughine Mcgee, Charlie Smith, Tommy Tierney and two from Tayo Adekoya saw them defeat Emsworth Town 5-3.

Second-placed Berewood defeated Pompey Chimes 2-1 with a brace from Jack Lindsay, while third-placed Horndean Hawks defeated Jewellventus 3-1 thanks to Ricky Hemming (2) and Mitchell Coleman.

With Padnell Rovers dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Cowplain, Cross Keys Athletic took full advantage, replacing them at the top of Division 4 after trouncing Bedhampton Reserves 6-2.

Keys took an early lead through Dale March but were soon pegged back when Benjamin Jones levelled.

Keys restored their lead with a well-worked goal - a free-kick from Anton Dewing found the head of Connor Marriott who set up Johnny White.

March scored his second from a corner just before half-time and White lobbed the keeper after the restart.

Harry Croughan pulled a goal back but both March and White completed their hat-tricks.

Fleur De Lys defeated Jubilee 4-1 with goals from Harry Beckingham, Tilden Owens, Jack Lawton and Jake Henwood.

Division 5 leaders AFC Farlington caned |Hatton Rovers 5-0 with Alfie West (2), Pete Snaith (2) and Danny Backhouse netting.

Pelham Arms are only one point behind Farlington with two games in hand after beating Fratton Trade Reserves 4-1. Connor Smith (2), Alfie Robinson and Morgan Easen scored.

Finlay Haynes, Rio Le Ray, Taylor Phipps and Tom Webber were on target as AFC Bedhampton A ended AFC Eastney’s winning run 4-2. Harry Knight twice replied.

It was first v second place in Division 7 when leaders AFC Hilsea took on Farlington Rovers. And a 1-1 stalemate ensured there was no change at the top.

Hilsea took the lead when a long throw from Craig Spann was met by an acrobatic bicycle kick from Ross Phelps.

A combination of errors in the Hilsea defence lead to George Howden calmly rounding the keeper for the equaliser.