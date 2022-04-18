Job done as Gosport sign off for another season at Privett Park and boss Shaun Gale has message for 'amazing' followers on the back of Salisbury victory

Boro's Player of the Season award winner Dan Wooden, handed his prize pitchside prior to kick-off, made the difference with his header wrapping up a 1-0 triumph over Salisbury at Privett Park.

Gosport boss Gale conceded it was far from the best of spectacles, but he was just relieved to see his troops collect what was a first win in five attempts in their penultimate game of the campaign.

The Boro boss said: ‘We were comfortable, it was a typical end of season game with not a lot to play for, we did what we had to do. We won the game, simple as that, it was the most important thing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘It wasn't going to be a pretty day on a bumpy, lively pitch but we had a really good crowd and it was really pleasing.

‘I just think that the most important thing was that we won - it was important we've won - since the Taunton game when we unluckily lost 1-0 we've drawn one and lost two.

‘First-half we played quite well, we created some good chances, they didn't really have one shot. Second-half they didn't have a shot but we didn't really either - it was a bit of a non-entity. It was important we won the game and we did.’

The decisive moment arrived on 25 minutes when Wooden headed home goal number 18 of the season.

Dan Wooden, left, celebrates after netting against Salisbury with team-mate Billie Busari Picture: Tom Phillips

And Gale applauded the support his side have received from the Gosport faithful after bringing the curtain down at home for another season.

He added: ‘The fans have been absolutely amazing. From when I first turned up here, the first season we only had seven games, they've stuck with us, got behind us and come out more and more every week. There's a massive group of fans who've turned up now and got behind us, win or lose, it's really turned the club around.’