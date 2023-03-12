Joe Newton is shown an early red card at Dulwich. Picture by Dave Haines

The full-back was dismissed as early as the 16th minute for two bookable offences - both fouls on Sanchez Ming - against National League South strugglers Dulwich Hamlet at Champion Hill.

Despite that, Hawks took a second half lead through the fit-again Mo Faal - only to concede twice in the last six minutes.

First, keeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe’s mishit clearance fell to Johl Powell, before George Porter bagged an injury time winner.

Joe Newton covers his face after being shown an early red card at Dulwich. Picture by Dave Haines

It was Hawks’ sixth successive away league loss - the first in which they’d scored - and Newton followed Joash Nembhard and Danny Wright (at Taunton), Faal and Charlie Ruff (at Bath) and Joe Oastler (at Hemel) in seeing red during that time.

Hawks are now bottom of the NLS form table, with just one point from their last six matches, and only average a point per game from their last 18 fixtures.

From looking a shoo-in for a play-off place a few weeks ago, Hawks are now only two points clear of eighth-placed Tonbridge, who visit Westleigh Park next Saturday.

Hawks, though, do still have two games in hand on the Kent club and boast a superior goal difference. If Collins’ men do win their games in hand, they would leap into third place.

Mo Faal celebrates giving Hawks the lead at Dulwich. Picture by Dave Haines

Collins, taking charge for the first time after Paul Doswell was appointed director of football the previous day, declared himself ‘proud’ of his players’ effort after going down to 10 men so early on.

‘I’m massively disappointed with the result,’ said Collins. ‘But proud of the players. I could not have asked for any more.

‘We stayed on the front foot, kept two up top, and controlled large parts of the game.

‘The workrate, desire and commitment showed that the players do care, and I can assure the fans that will be happening every week.’

Agony for Hawks players as Dulwich score their winner. Picture by Dave Haines

Sam Magri was handed his first Hawks start for 490 days at Dulwich, having made his previous start in the capital also - in the FA Cup first round loss at Charlton in early November 2021.

Collins also recall Faal and Ruff, the latter having served his three-game suspension for a straight red at Bath.

Ruff only lasted 21 minutes, though, as he was replaced by Ethan Burnett in the wake of Hawks going down to 10 men.