Karl Watson heaps praise on 'brave' Moneyfields Women battlers after suffering penalties heartache against Portsmouth Women in PDFA Women's Cup final
Boss Karl Watson was bursting with pride despite Moneyfields Women's Portsmouth Divisional FA Women's Cup final penalties heartache.
Moneys put up a brave fight, holding two-divisions higher Pompey Women to a 0-0 draw in normal time, only to suffer a 3-1 shoot-out defeat at Westleigh Park.
Kim Whitcombe saw her penalty saved by Blues goalkeeper Hannah Haughton, while both Carla Nicholson and Roxy Lee-Stewart missed from the spot, before Ava Rowbotham secured Pompey's cup triumph.
Yet, Moneys boss Watson insisted his squad could walk away with nothing but pride - and he viewed his team as winners no matter what happened in the shoot-out after an outstanding all-round performance during normal time.
Watson said: ‘Even before the penalties were taken and we did the first huddle - I didn't even care - we came here and Pompey could not beat us.
‘Look at what the players gave – their legs were falling off, they were cramping up, they were brave and they threw themselves in.
‘I've just told that group of girls in there to have a look around, remember each other - they can remember this night when they're old and be really proud of it.
‘They (Pompey Women) just won the Hampshire Women's Senior Cup on penalties against Southampton FC Women, who have got a multi-million pound budget - and we've just gone the same distance with them and forced the same result - on borrowed eggs and milk.
‘We've got nothing but we've built a team of spirit, morale, guts, togetherness and I'm one very, very proud man.’