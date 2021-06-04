Keeper Joe Boxall the hero as Jameson Arms book Victory Cup final date with Portsmouth Sunday League rivals Milton Rovers

Scott Clements, right, was on target for Jameson Arms in their Victory Cup penalty shoot-out win against Cobden last night. Picture: Keith Woodland

In their first game since early April, Jameson won 5-4 on spot-kicks after coming from 0-2 down in normal time to draw 2-2.

That clinched a Westleigh Park final date with Portsmouth League champions Milton Rovers next Thursday (June 10, 7.45pm).

Goalkeeper Joe Boxall was Jameson’s hero at South Downs College, making two great saves late in the second half and then producing the match-winning stop in the shoot-out.

The first nine spot-kicks were all scored with Jameson netting through Scott Clements, Freddy Penfold, Liam Kyle, Jake Knight and Ryan Smart.

Boxall then dived to his right to save Cobden’s fifth penalty taken by their skipper Connor Harkness.

Earlier, Cobden had led 2-0 after 20 minutes with Knight pulling Jameson back into contention by getting on the end of a Brandon Rogers free-kick just before half-time.

Jameson levelled through a Penfold penalty 15 minutes from time.

Boxall kept the scores level with two great saves before Frankie Kemp hit the post for Jameson, when presented with an open goal 25 yards out, with the last kick of the game.

Jameson are now through to their third final in the three seasons they have been playing in the Portsmouth League.

Under management trio Robbie Fowler, Jack Stobbart and Taylor McBride, they reached the Adelaide Cup final in 2018/19 - the same season they won the Division 5 title.

In 2019/20 they won the Division 2 title and last October defeated North End Cosmos 3-0 to win the delayed Portsmouth & District FA Intermediate Cup.

The 2020/21 PDFA Victory Cup final will be played just nine days after the 2019/20 final was won by Gosport, Fareham & Solent Sunday side C J Glass, who beat AFC Portchester 4-1 at Westleigh Park on Tuesday.

Friends Fighting Cancer finished bottom of Division 2 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League despite a 4-3 victory over AFC Portchester in their final game.

Jay Kane and Dan Anders both struck twice with Lincoln Batchelor (2) and Luke Musselwhite replying.

Runaway Division 3 champions Freehouse Reserves completed an unbeaten league campaign.

Bradley Silvester (3), Paul Baker (2), Harry Leigh netted in a 6-1 thrashing of Samba - their 14th win in 16 games. Samuel Ndlovu replied.

Bedhampton Village jumped from mid-table into second place after a double header success against Shelford Rovers.

Shelford had started the day in runners-up spot but Bedhampton inflicted back-to-back 2-1 and 2-0 defeats on them.

Bedhampton will now clinch second place if they avoid defeat in their final game this weekend against rock bottom Cross Keys.

But even if they lose, they will finish second – unless Shelford can overturn a huge goal difference by hammering Samba in their final match.

There were nine different scorers as Watersedge beat FFC Reserves 5-4.