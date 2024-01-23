Pompey striker Kusini Yengi linked up with Australia on New Year's Day. (Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages.

Kusini Yengi made his first start for Australia, but the Pompey striker could not inspire them to victory as they drew 1-1 with Uzbekistan in the Asia Cup.

Yengi has been away on international duty for the Socceroo's for the mid-season international tournament, and on Tuesday (January 23) he was afforded the opportunity of a start for Graham Arnold's side. He played a key role in the opening goal as he dribbled well, before earning a penalty after Odiljon Hamrobekov was adjudged to have handled the ball. Hibs striker Martin Boyle stepped up to score the spot-kick in first-half stoppage time but Australia could not hold on as Azizbek Turgunboev equalised.

Australia remained unbeaten in the group stage of the competition however having beaten India 1-0 last Saturday before narrowly beating Syria. Yengi was an unused substitute against India in their opening game but played seven minutes against Syria.

Yengi and co now await their Round of 16 opponents with Yengi ruled out for one confirmed match at least. Their next match is scheduled for Sunday, January at 11:30 and so the young forward is a confirmed absentee for Pompey's League One match with Port Vale.

Australia stand a good chance of progression even further having topped their group, and as a result have been given a potential favourable tie. They will play the third-place team in Group C or D, which could be Palestine or Indonedia.

Should Australia progress to the Quarter Finals then they will play on Friday, February 2 at 15:30.

Games Kusini Yengi has/or will miss for Pompey