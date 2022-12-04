Lamin Jatta’s injury-time winner takes US Portsmouth nine points clear of Wessex Premier relegation zone

Lamin Jatta scored US Portsmouth's late winner against Pagham. Picture: Keith Woodland

He ghosted in at the far post to nod home from close range after sub Reece Frost had flicked on a long throw from Tyler Burns.

That clinched a 2-1 Victory Stadium success for US, the club’s third win in four Wessex outings that leaves them nine points ahead of the Premier Division’s bottom two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their other game, US had led at AFC Stoneham the previous week before losing 4-2.

Alfie Davidson had put third bottom Pagham ahead at half-time, with sub Kelvin Mathe lobbing a 77th minute leveller not long after replacing Brodie Spencer.

It was certainly a game of two halves for US boss Fraser Quirke, who reported: ‘In the first half we didn’t play anywhere near as well as we had at Stoneham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We seemed to lack confidence, we lacked passing ability, and delivered a below par performance that led to a stern and frank half-time discussion.

‘In the second half we looked a lot more confident, a lot more resilient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘When we equalised that was the moment the players thought ‘right, we can win this.’ When the winner arrived it wasn’t a massive surprise, though it was a real relief.

‘It certainly added a bit of Christmas cheer to United Services’ stocking, that’s for sure!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

USP can now extend the gap between them and second-bottom Blackfield & Langley to 12 points with victory at Gang Warily next weekend in what Quirke describes as ‘another massive match.