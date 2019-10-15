Last-gasp agony in national final for Portsmouth’s over-70 walking footballers

Portsmouth’s walking football team suffered a last-gasp final loss in their defence of the over-70s national cup.

In a repeat of the 2018 final, Portsmouth were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Bramcote at the University of Worcester - the only goal the team conceded in six games.

A stunning last-minute strike from Terry Fletcher gave the Midlands team victory against a Pompey side that included the competition’s oldest player - 85-year-old Geoff Thwaites.

Pompey had topped their qualifying group thanks to wins against Birmingham (3-0) and South Coast Blues (1-0) and a 0-0 draw with Phoenix Blue.

A single goal was enough to see off Stamford & Boston in the last eight before a 3-2 penalty shoot-out win over Hampshire rivals Eastleigh followed a 0-0 semi final stalemate.

In all, 198 teams entered the 2019 walking football competition across the four age groups.