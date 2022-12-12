Late Koraca winner clinches victory for leaders Burrfields in another Mid-Solent League goal-fest with Mob Albion

Mob Albion (green) v Burrfields. Picture: Mike Cooter

In another goal-fest, Koraca’s goal gave defending champions Burrfields their second 4-3 win over Mob this season - making it 30 goals in the last four league fixtures between the teams!

Burrfields will spend Christmas in the number one spot, with no MSL games now scheduled until January 7.

Until last Thursday evening, Burrfields boss Brian Kirby only had 10 players confirmed to face Mob due to injury and work commitments. Only one of his four recognised centre halves - Theo Luff - was available.

With the permission of the league, Burrfields drafted in two of their reserves, Ben Wallis and Kelly Nwaehi, for their debuts.

Wallis, usually a midfielder, was deployed in central defence while Nwaehi was only available due to US Portsmouth’s Wessex League game against Blackfield being frozen off.

Laurie McIntosh’s double put Burrfields in control of a game played on a 3G surface at Horndean Technical College, with Mob pulling one back from a corner on the stroke of half-time.

A brilliant individual effort by Harrison Holbrook, who danced around some defenders before scoring, restored Burrfield’s two-goal lead.

But Mob stormed back, reducing the arrears from a disputed penalty - Wallis being sin binned for his protests after seeing the referee award a spot-kick for an alleged foul - and subsequently levelling.

Cam Palin, Andy Brown and Barry Keogh were Mob’s marksmen.

Koraca’s winner was Burrfields’ 79th in just 14 league and Hampshire cup ties this season.

Having been drawn away in three rounds of the county Vase tournament, Kirby’s men have triumphed 5-0, 7-0 and 5-1.

Meon Milton Reserves remain in touch with Burrfields in the league, having also reached Christmas with an unbeaten record, four points adrift with two games in hand.

