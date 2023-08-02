Laycock and Pennery quickly back in the goal groove as Moneyfields hit the ground running in Wessex League opener

Callum Laycock celebrates scoring Moneyfields' opening goal of the 2023/24 season at Hythe last night. Picture by Dave Bodymore.

Laycock was Moneyfields’ top scorer last term with 29 in all competitions, while Pennery - who only signed in early October - was second best with 18.

Both were on target in the opening half-hour last night as Moneys stormed into a 4-0 half-time lead at Hythe & Dibden.

Laycock’s header opened the scoring on 24 minutes and two minutes laterhe set up Pennery to double the lead.

Pennery and Franklyn combined for right-back Marco De Sousa to celebrate his step 5 debut for Moneys with a third goal.

And Franklyn - playing his first competitive game of 2023 after recovering from a long-standing groin problem - added a fourth just before the whistle.

There was no further scoring after the break, with Moneys going one better than last December’s 3-0 win at Hythe - a game in which Laycock scored twice.

De Sousa, a Portsmouth University mate of Moneys keeper Dylan Kramer, was one of three league debutants in the starting XI.

The other two were the vastly-experienced pair of Tom Jeffes and Steve Ramsey.

Boss Glenn Turnbull - on holiday in Spain - said: ‘That was the plan. With Jeffers, Rambo and Cal Laycock we’ve got experience in all areas, and Ryan’s a proven goalscorer at this level and above.’

De Sousa was chosen at right wing back - in a 3-5-2 formation - as Chad Cornwell had a hamstring problem.

Josh Hazell was at left-back with Jeffes, Tom Cain - also playing his first competitive game of 2023 after injury - and Harry Birmingham as a central defensive trio.

With Turnbull away, assistant boss Joe Noakes and coach Neil Tomlinson took the side.

Moneys have also brought in Portsmouth-based Phil Benfield, who had been at Totton & Eling, as another coach.