All 24 League One clubs ranked on their average away attendance from the 2023/24 season so far.

Pompey are on their travels for the first time in 2024 as they face Cheltenham Town at Whaddon Road. The New Year began with a much-needed victory against Stevenage after the side saw a drop off in form in December.

Tickets for the trip to Cheltenham have already sold out, and no more away fans will be permitted. Pompey - playing the fixture because they were knocked out of the FA Cup - were given 1,500 tickets for the League One clash and didn't take their time to sell out.

The level of support that John Mousinho's side gets both home and away is exceptional. Fans are desperate for success and despite a few draws and defeats here and there, there is still an expectation that this could be the year that the Blues return to the Championship.

Pompey over the festive period had two back-to-back away matches. Boxing Day saw a trip to the West Country for Pompey, and they took 759 fans after being given a limited allocation because of ground works at the Memorial Stadium. A few days later a total of 1,335 witnessed the goalless draw against Exeter City on December 29.