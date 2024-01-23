League One is a division of opportunity with several young players afforded an opportunity they might not get anywhere else.

Premier League and Championship clubs entrust their young players to get sometimes get a start in this division. As the league sits in the middle of the English Football League, it's a good place to start when a player is developing, as if you're doing well for a promotion-chasing team, you're not too far off being of the standard of a bottom-half Championship side.

There's proof that League One can develop players for the elite level, as you only have to see how James Trafford was last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers and now he is the first choice goalkeeper for Burnley after a big money move. Several players this season are out on loan in League One and are strutting their stuff.

A lot of clubs' recruitment policy now is to find young players that are available to not only contribute but be an asset to the club. If you can find a player that is under the age of 21 and has some kind of contract security, then you can decide to cash in if it's a deal that suits you.

Do Pompey have anyone you think could make the club a fair bit of money? Here, based on the values from respected website TransferMarkt, we look at the most valuable players in the division that are either 21-years-old or younger.