The 2023/24 League One season is swiftly approaching its endgame, as we are now well beyond the midpoint of the campaign. Portsmouth are still sitting pretty at the top of the table - can they maintain their position as their rivals begin to build up a head of steam?

Recently, a League One club have announced the appointment of a new head coach who has experience of management in the Premier League. Additionally, Northampton Town have confirmed the signing of a midfielder on a free transfer - let's take a look at who it is.

Charlton Athletic appoint Nathan Jones as new manager

Crisis club Charlton Athletic have announced the appointment of new head coach Nathan Jones on their club website. He follows the departed Michael Appleton, who was sacked at the end of January.

Jones has managed Stoke City, Luton Town and most recently Southampton in the past. He has achieved success at League One level while at the helm of Luton - Addicks fans will be hoping he can replicate this at The Valley.

Northampton Town confirm signing of Dominic Gape

The January deadline may have passed, but transfer activity is still alive in League One. Northampton Town made a dip into the free agent market, as they snapped up former Southampton midfielder Dominic Gape on a deal until the end of the season, confirmed as such on their official club website.