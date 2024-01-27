The chance from 12-yards is one any team would take when presented a goal scoring opportunity.

All the pressure is on the penalty taker to score and most of the time they're a striker or a midfielder but in some rare cases you've got defenders that can really thump one home. Penalties are often something that come at the end of a training session as the strikers try and get some confidence by scoring past their goalkeeper.

Some clubs seem to play a brand of football that attracts more penalties than others. Teams with wingers or wing-backs might see their players cut in to the box and get tripped or perhaps a midfielder might take a shot from outside the box and a defender has blocked it with his hand.

Pompey have had their fare share of penalties this term and tend to have a decent record of scoring them too. Colby Bishop has been entrusted from the spot a few times and why wouldn't you given how clinical he has shown himself to be.

At the time of writing there have been 78 penalties awarded to 23 out of the 24 teams in the division. One team has had many as seven whilst there is one team yet to be awarded one and six teams that have had the opportunity from the spot just once.