League One round-up: More woe for crisis-club Bolton.. Eisa the star in thumping Peterborough win

Ipswich demolished crisis-club Bolton to storm to the top of League One.

Bolton have been set a Tuesday 5pm deadline to complete the club’s sale – or provide ‘credible plans’ they can complete the season.

Failure to do so could prompt expulsion from the Football League.

In the meantime, the managerless Trotters slumped to a 5-0 home defeat against Ipswich on Saturday.

James Norwood (two), Kayden Jackson (two) and Gwion Edwards registered for Paul Lambert’s side as the youthful hosts suffered a third-straight 5-0 loss.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, Lambert said: ‘Coventry came here and it was nil-nil – this was a dangerous game.

‘The grass was long, the weather was absolutely roasting, the atmosphere in the stadium was good, not the boos and protests of before, because fans are never going to criticise kids.

‘We train with the younger ones back home and they make it difficult for you. You never know what you're going to get with kids – they are fearless.

‘I gave them a bit of a hard time after the first half. Even though we had a lot of the ball and a lot of chances, it just wasn't the standard I expect.

‘Second half we were very, very good. That was the way to play the game.

‘All credit to my own team. We did everything right. We had to do the job. I thought we were very professional, very thorough and it could have been more.’

Former Pompey target Mo Eisa netted twice as Peterborough recorded back-to-back victories.

Darren Ferguson’s side travelled to MK Dons and inflicted a 4-0 hammering, with Marcus Maddison and Ivan Toney also among the scorers.

And Eisa, who joined from Bristol City in a £1.3m deal this summer, afterwards paid tribute to his manager.

The striker told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘Like any other player I didn’t like not playing last season, so it’s great to now be playing week in, week out again.

‘So I thank the gaffer for that.

‘The goals are just a bonus for me though. It’s all about the team winning and we have hit our stride together now.

‘The first couple of games weren’t good enough, but we went back to basics and kept working hard and now we have hit some form.

‘I want to help the team be successful. That’s my number one aim. I can contribute more than scoring goals – and it’s the same with Ivan Toney.’

Other results: Doncaster 2 Lincoln 1, Bristol Rovers 3, Oxford United 1, Coventry 1 Gillingham 0, Fleetwood 2 Accrington 0, Rochdale 0 Blackpool 0, Shrewsbury 0 Burton 0, Sunderland 3 AFC Wimbledon 1, Wycombe 4, Southend 3.