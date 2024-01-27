Pompey are preparing for their final game of the month against Port Vale, but there will always be transfers in the back of the mind of many.

A much-needed win was claimed against Fleetwood Town last week and it preserved the Blues' place at the top of the table. It's closely contested and the gap between them and fifth-placed Barnsley is just four points. All the teams below them bar Derby County have a game in hand and there could be a point that they are overtaken when at one point it looked like an unassailable lead.

There's a hope that this will be Pompey's year after many false dawns but this has been a difficult month for Mousinho and co. A loss to Cheltenham Town was compounded by the news of Alex Robertson's season ending injury.

Matt Macey has rejoined following his release from Luton Town, whilst Myles Peart-Harris has come in from Brentford. More business could be done between now and the end of the January transfer window which shuts on February 1.

Most business in League One will be loan moves though some clubs might be more ambitious and pay a fee but it has been quite a quiet month. January represents the final six months of a players contract in some cases and that could be the time to act. Pompey are ideally recruiting players from the league above them but there are some good finds in League Two also.