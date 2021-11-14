Lee Wort's fantastic four fire AFC Portchester to emphatic win over struggling Amesbury
Four-some Lee Wort was the star of the show as AFC Portchester thumped lowly Wessex League Premier Division side Amesbury.
Strike ace Wort became just the fourth player to in the Wessex Premier to reach 20 goals for the season after netting a remarkable FOUR times in the Royals’ emphatic 6-0 home triumph over the division's second-bottom team.
Defender Sam Pearce and substitute Archie Lee Greenough, stepping up from the club's under-23s set up in the past two first-team matches, both found the net to cap what was a great day for Portchester with a Remembrance Service ceremony put on pre-match at The OnSite Group stadium.
Goal-getter Wort is only currently outscored by three other strikers in the division, Horndean pair Zack Willett (21) and Connor Duffin (22) along with Brockenhurst leading scorer Silvano Obeng (25).
Despite the departure of Kieron Roberts earlier this season, who had netted 15 goals in as many appearances, Wort has stood up following his exit.
Boss Dave Carter said: ‘That’s 20 for the season so far so he’s flying. Don’t get me wrong, no disrespect to him, he could have had 10 yesterday.
‘Honestly the amount of chances we created was ridiculous. It’s been the reaction which we needed that we’ve got. We’ve got take that into next week against Moneyfields.
‘I think he’s only five behind the top scorer in the league now. Lee’s been about a long, long time, we’re creating plenty of chances, we just had to tighten up at the back.
‘We conceded goals we shouldn’t be conceding against Baffins, Blackfield and Cowes.’
It was star man Wort who got Portchester up and running, grabbing the opener on 16 minutes.
Captain Pearce then got in on the act 12 minutes later before Wort capped a 28-minute hat-trick with two quickfire strikes prior to half time.
The strike ace was not finished there, making it 5-0 with his fourth goal of the game on 69 minutes while teenage substitute Lee Greenough concluded the scoring in stoppage-time.