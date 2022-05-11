Liam Brewer warms up for Hawks’ youth cup final appearance with hat-trick as Baffins Milton Rovers take huge step towards Hampshire U18 title success

The South Downs College student is expected to be involved when Havant & Waterlooville host Camberley in the Hampshire FA Floodlit Midweek Cup final at Westleigh Park on Thursday (7.45pm).

Last night, Brewer struck a hat-trick as Baffins trounced Horndean White 6-2 in an HD Under-18 East Division fixture. Rovers now need just one point to win the title, and they are also through to the League Cup final where they face Gosport Borough on May 24, also at Westleigh Park.

Sonny Gower, Owen Pelham and Oscar Deans were also on target for Baffins, who face US Portsmouth next Sunday.

Liam Brewer warmed up for Hawks' U18 cup final appearance with a hat-trick for Baffins Milton Rovers U18s against Horndean White on Tuesday. Picture by Dave Haines.

Hawks - who are managed by first team skipper Joe Oastler - defeated Moneyfields at Westleigh Park in their Floodlit Cup semi-final in February. This is the first time the club have reached the final for a number of years.

Also in the Hawks squad is attacker Leon Baker, who had a spell on loan at Wessex Premier club Horndean in 2021/22.

Sam Drew (Moneyfields), Max Connolly (AFC Portchester) and Joe Warren (Horndean) are other players linked with Wessex Premier clubs.