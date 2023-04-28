Locks Heath are hoping it’s a case of third time lucky when they take on Colden Common in the Hampshire Premier League Cup final this weekend.

The club have lost cup finals in each of the last two seasons - 2-1 to Bush Hill in the 2020/21 Supplementary Cup and 3-0 to Sway in the 2021/22 HPL Cup final.

But Locks co-boss Ben Buckland is ‘under no illusions’ as to the size of the task facing his team in the final at Winchester City FC.

Common are chasing a trophy treble, having already lifted the Hampshire FA Trophy and sitting on top of the HPL Senior Division table.

The final pits the division’s top two teams together, though that is slightly deceptive as second-placed Locks have played far more games than anyone else at the top.

Common’s midweek win at Liphook took them two points clear of Locks, and they still have SIX games in hand.

Locks have only one more league game left, while the likes of Common and Clanfield will be playing until the middle of next month.

Previewing the final, Buckland told The News: ‘It should be an interesting game, it should be a good game for the neutral.

‘But we’re under no illusions, it’s going to be tough - they are a good side, a competitive side.

‘It’s a free pass for us, there’s no pressure. But it would be good to win it for someone like Alan Cooper, who has been secretary, groundsman, chairman for God knows how long at the club.’

The two Locks v Common HPL games this season were close, a 0-0 draw at Locks in late February followed by a 3-2 Common win - Locks led 2-1 at the interval - less than a fortnight later.

Locks warmed up for their latest cup final by ending Clanfield’s 17-game unbeaten HPL run in their final home game last weekend.

Goals from Brad Stone and Charlie Wakefield gave Locks a 2-0 success which completed the double over Lee Blakeley’s men, having won 5-0 at Westleigh Park last September.

Locks were without top scorer Ryan Bath and Chay Dugan against Clanfield, but both are available again for the cup final.

Clanfield can move to within two points of Common, having played a game more, if they can beat Denmead at Front Lawn tomorrow.

Clanfield host Hayling at Westleigh Park on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm), while Common host Denmead at Mansel Park in Southampton.

1 . Locks Heath (red) v Clanfield Locks Heath (red) v Clanfield. Picture by Richard Murray Photo: RICHARD MURRAY Photo Sales

2 . Locks Heath (red) v Clanfield Locks Heath (red) v Clanfield. Picture by Richard Murray Photo: RICHARD MURRAY Photo Sales

3 . Clanfield keeper Ash Wright Clanfield keeper Ash Wright. Picture by Richard Murray Photo: RICHARD MURRAY Photo Sales

4 . Lee Molyneaux on the ball for Locks against Clanfield Lee Molyneaux on the ball for Locks against Clanfield. Picture by Richard Murray Photo: RICHARD MURRAY Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3