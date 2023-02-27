Locks Heath facing ‘defining’ stage of their Hampshire Premier League title challenge

Ryan Bath (red) has scored 23 league and cup goals in as many appearances for Locks Heath this season. Picture: Keith Woodland

Currently second in the table, three points behind leaders Colden Common having played a game more, Locks face three huge games in a row.

They host reigning champions Common on Tuesday before travelling to third-placed Andover New Street Swifts next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After another midweek home date with Denmead, Locks then travel to Common on March 11.

That’s a run of fixtures joint-boss Dave Hazelgrove fully admits is crucial in Locks’ hopes of winning the HPL for a second time - and 10 years after they were first crowned champions.

Asked if they were ‘must-win’ fixtures, he replied: ‘100 per cent.

‘The next few games will define our league campaign. I don’t think draws would be good enough.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locks warmed up for Tuesday’s clash with Common by thumping rock bottom Overton 5-0 away.

Ryan Bath struck four times with strike partner Joe Roberts getting his first Locks goal on his second appearance.

Dual signed from Wessex League Premier club Hythe & Dibden, Roberts had been sent off on his Locks debut in a 4-3 win at Sway in early February, earning a three-game ban.

Roberts is currently the second top scorer in the Hampshire Development League’s U23 West division, having netted 11 times in 13 appearances for Hythe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Common lost four of their opening six HPL games in 2021/22, including six-goal beatings by Moneyfields Reserves and Denmead. But since then they have only suffered two defeats in 41 league fixtures - both losses coming against Clanfield at Westleigh Park’s artificial surface.

Bath, meanwhile, is on course to finish as the leading goalscorer in the Hampshire Premier League’s top flight for the second season running.

Last term he belted 31 league and cup goals in just 22 starts plus five more off the bench.