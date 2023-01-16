Locks Heath miss chance of going top of Hampshire Premier League as Denmead skipper Field scores 'worldy'
Locks Heath missed the chance to go top of the Hampshire Premier League.
Needing a win against Denmead at Front Lawn to replace Andover New Street Swifts in pole position on goal difference, Locks suffered a 1-0 defeat.
A superb long range strike from Denmead skipper Steve Field - his first goal of the season - around 13 minutes from time settled the Senior Division fixture.
It was Locks’ second successive defeat, having been caned 5-0 at Thames Valley Leaguers Yateley United in the fourth round of the Hampshire FA Trophy the previous weekend.
On the back of that defeat, Locks bosses Dave Hazelgrove and Ben Buckland changed formation in a bid to ensure they were defensively tighter in their first league outing since November 26.
‘It could have gone either way is an honest way to look at it,’ Hazelgrove told The News after Locks had suffered only their second HPL loss of the season.
‘When you’re playing big games, it comes down to moments. We created three or four and so did they.
‘It was a wonder strike for the goal - at least it was a worldy rather than a mistake we made.
‘We had a strong squad out - our bench was very strong.’
Indeed it was, with Jake Bull, Connor Johnson, Simon Stone, Chay Dugan and Conor Hilton the five substitutes.
Denmead secretary Simon Strickland said: ‘I wasn’t at the game but Paul (Goddard, manager) told me it was the best we’ve ever played.
‘He said he couldn’t remember our keeper (Chris Clark) having a save to make in the second half.’
Denmead, who were pipped to the title last season by Colden Common after losing their last game 5-1 at home to Stockbridge, are now up to sixth.
They trail Andover New Street Swifts by six points, having played the same amount of games (14).
The top seven are separated by just seven points, with Common - who have only lost once all season - six points adrift of Andover with three games in hand.
Locks are home to Harvest on Wednesday in the quarter-final of the Hampshire Premier League Cup. The winners face Liss at Fareham’s Cams Alders on March 15.
The first semi-final, between Moneyfields Reserves and Colden Common, takes place at the same ground the previous week.
Denmead, meanwhile, have a George Mason Memorial Cup semi-final tie to look forward to, away to Andover New Street Swifts.