Olly Long, right, hit a hat-trick as Clanfield thrashed Overton 7-0 in the HPL Senior Division. Picture: Mike Cooter

Long , operating in the No 10 role, hit a hat-trick and also missed a penalty in a 7-0 Senior Division romp at Westleigh Park.

Long, who also spent four years in the Southampton Academy prior to moving north, saw his first-half spot-kick saved after he had been brought down inside the 18-yard box.

Ryan Thomas, Alex Bartlett, Stan Hopkins and sub Brandon Rogers also scored as Clanfield claimed their second highest HPL win under boss Lee Blakeley. In October 2020 they had hammered Sway 10-1 at Westleigh Park.

Pick of the bunch was Thomas’ half-volley from distance that arrowed into the top corner ‘ - probably the best goal I have seen since I became Clanfield manager,’ quipped Blakeley.

Overton, bottom of the table having not won in the league since October 8, would have jumped above five clubs in a congested relegation battle had they pulled off a shock win.

It was a winning debut for defender Dan Clasby, who has returned to the HPL after making six appearances for Wessex Division 1 outfit Fleetlands this season.

Clasby is the third player Clanfield have signed from the Coptermen in recent weeks, after Hopkins and Rogers.

Clasby could now have a reunion with former club Hayling in this weekend’s Senior Division fixture at Hayling College (2pm).

The second-bottom Humbugs have only played once since early December, crashing to a 6-0 home loss to Whitehill & Bordon.