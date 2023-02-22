Luke Deacon the hero as Fareham Town knock holders Gosport Borough out of the Portsmouth Senior Cup

Fareham Town players celebrate their win. Picture by Ken Walker

The Reds keeper saved the final two Boro spot-kicks to book his side a place in the semi-finals of the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

Deacon saved from Harvey Rew and Kyal Williams as Fareham triumphed 4-3 against the holders at Cams Alders after a 0-0 draw.

The Reds had lost their previous three shoot-outs, including two against two divisions lower Hampshire Premier League clubs - against Locks Heath in last season’s PSC and Colden Common in this season’s Russell Cotes Cup.

Fareham Town keeper Luke Deacon walks off after his two penalty saves. Picture by Ken Walker

But, fully illustrating the unpredictable nature of cup football, this time it was Fareham’s turn to beat a club from two divisions higher in the non-league pyramid.

‘It was a fantastic win for us,’ Reds boss Graham Rix told The News. ‘And I think it was thoroughly deserved.

‘It was a hard game, a tough game - they had about eight first teamers out so we had to work really hard.

‘I was really pleased for the lads, it was all about togetherness and team spirit.’

Fareham players and supporters celebrate their Portsmouth Senior Cup win. Picture by Ken Walker

Boro director of football Mark Molesley fielded five players who had been in the starting XI at North Leigh last weekend – Pat O’Flaherty, Finn Walsh-Smith, Brett Williams, Kyal Williams and Billie Busari.

Fareham have now reached two cup semi-finals, as they host lower tier Petersfield Town in the last four of the Wessex League Cup next month.

‘It’s great for the lads but I told them afterwards they haven’t done anything yet, we’ve got to try and continue in the same vein.

‘What I want is what they have been showing in the last few games. Whatever team we have put out, we’ve still had the same level of commitment.’

Fareham players all smiles as they leave the pitch. Picture by Ken Walker

Rix was able to field a strong starting XI against Southern League Premier South opposition.

But he had to make a first half change when midfielder Jack Breed - one of his side’s top performers in recent weeks - went off with a thigh injury.

Ethan Jones, who would no doubt have been among the penalty takers after scoring from the spot in last weekend’s 4-0 league win against Christchurch, was taken off in the second period with a head injury.

Fareham were trailing for a while in the shoot-out after O’Flaherty kept out Curt Robbins’ opening spot-kick.

Fareham (red) v Gosport Borough. Picture by Ken Walker

But Tom Settle, Ronan Galloway and Jack Nicholas all scored from 12 yards, cancelling out efforts from Brett Williams, Harry Kavanagh and Busari .

Rew stepped up to put Boro 4-3 ahead, but Deacon saved to his right. And after Casey Bartlett-Scott had put the hosts ahead for the first time on the night, Kyal Williams fired his penalty against Deacon’s legs.

Fareham now join AFC Portchester and Fleetlands in the semi-finals. The last four will be completed when Horndean host Moneyfields next Tuesday.

A Fareham Town fan celebrates. Picture by Ken Walker