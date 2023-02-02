Portsmouth new boy’s promise over playing time after flying start following Bristol City arrival

Ryley Towler

The Bristol City arrival has enjoyed a flying start to life at Fratton Park after his January arrival from Ashton Gate.

After a sub outing at Bolton, Towler has started the ensuing three games since John Mousinho assumed the Fratton helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many viewed the 20-year-old as a long-term project after sealing his arrival, but the centre-back has caught the eye with his quality on the ball and defensive attributes.

Competition is now set to hot up with Di’Shon Bernard arriving on loan from Manchester United and Clark Robertson recovering from injury.

Towler made it clear his mindset is to get starts under his belt in the short term at PO4, however.

He said: ‘To be honest, I want to play every game as it comes.

‘I want to keep trying to get into the team and doing well.

‘I obviously know I have to earn the right to play, but I want to play now.

‘So I have to work hard every day and I’m doing that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I want to keep improving and do better every day - hopefully that means I’m coming to play.’

Towler feels Pompey is definitely the right place to take the next stage of his career, after finding playing time hard to come by at Bristol City.

Loan stays at Grimsby and AFC Wimbledon have followed, before agreeing a lengthy three-and-a-half year deal at Fratton Park.

Towler added: ‘I knew there was a bit of interest and the pathway was blocked at Bristol City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So I wanted to come out to kickstart my career and to do that at an absolutely massive club like Portsmouth, I couldn’t really turn it down.

‘It came quite quickly. I heard something maybe a week before and then it all happened.

‘I’m glad to be here, though, and I’m really enjoying it.

‘I’m someone who wants to work hard every day and improve every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m someone who likes to be strong, win my battles and win my tackles.

‘But on the ball I’m someone who likes to play out and step out - and hit a diag every now and again!