Matt Le Tissier heads list of ex-Portsmouth and Southampton stars who turn out for Jon Gittens memorial match at Fareham Town - gallery

Former Pompey and Southampton professionals once again helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

The ex-pros took a team of former Fareham Town players in the second annual Jon Gittens memorial fundraising match at the Creeksiders’ Cams Alders ground.

So far, around £4,100 has been raised for the Cancer Research UK charity – and match organiser BJ Green expects to final figure to be around £5,000.

Gittens enjoyed spells at both Fratton Park and The Dell during his 15-year playing career, as well as appearing for Middlesbrough, Swindon Town, Torquay United and Exeter City.

After being diagnosed with the rare blood cancer Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia in 2014, he passed away five years later aged just 55.

After retiring as a player, Gittens managed both Fareham Town and two other Wessex League clubs, Team Solent and Blackfield & Langley.

Former England international Matt Le Tissier was among those who donned their boots again at Cams Alders last Sunday. He played most of the match, which was split into three 25-minute sessions.

Other ex-pros included Guy Butters, Paul Walsh, Chris Burns, Jason Dodd and Nicky Banger.

Chris Nicholl – the manager who first signed Gittens for Saints in the 1980s from non-league football in the midlands – was also in attendance.

The team of former Fareham players – most of whom played for the club during Gittens’ time as boss – won 8-5.

Pompey legend Alan Knight didn’t play in the game, but went between the sticks for a half-time penalty shoot-out challenge.

Youngsters also got the chance to have their picture taken with the Pompey and Saints matchday mascots.

Green said the fixture will probably revert back to Easter Sunday when it is played at Cams Alders for a third time in 2024.

Held on Easter Sunday last year, the charity fixture attracted a bigger crowd than when moved to a post-Easter date last weekend.

