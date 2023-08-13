McCarthy sent off as Hawks’ losing start to National League South season goes on

Jake McCarthy is shown a red card by Harry Wager. Picture by Dave Haines

After just two games of the new campaign, they are one of four clubs yet to register.

They followed up a 1-0 opening day defeat at Weston-super-Mare by crashing 4-2 to Chippenham at Westleigh Park.

A huge moment arrived just after the half-hour mark when Hawks were reduced to 10 men.

Sendings off have been a regular occurrence in recent years, and so it was again as midfielder Jake McCarthy was shown a straight red.

Hawks were leading at the time through a James Roberts goal, but were trailing by half-time.

Jake Evans levelled from a free-kick before an error by goalkeeper Dylan Berry led to Nat Williams also scoring from outside the 18-yard box.

It was 1-1 in terms of dismissals at the interval, with Williams sent off for a second yellow shortly after putting the Bluebirds ahead.

The visitors piled on the agony after the restart with Evans grabbing his second and Craig Fasanmade lashing home another long-range effort.

Hawks boss Jamie Collins made a treble change, bringing on Pompey loanee Harry Jewitt-White, Leon Baker and Billie Busari.

Bursari, who was at Gosport last season, bagged a consolation goal as Hawks’ winless Westleigh Park run goes on.

Their last league win in front of their own supporters was against Taunton in mid-February, and they have now won just one of their last 18 NLS fixtures.

Collins lamented: ‘Up until the sending off, we were in control of the game.

‘I don’t think the ref gave himself too much time (before showing the red card to McCarthy). I can see why he gave it. I don’t think he was out of control, but it didn’t look great.

‘They had four shots and scored four goals. We had a few goalmouth scrambles where you’d expect a couple to go in, but at the moment they’re not.’

Collins had described Hawks’ display at Weston as ‘unacceptable’, and he used the same word regarding conceding four goals at home.

‘The 10 who finished the game never gave up, they were still pushing towards the end, and I couldn’t have asked any more from them.’

Hawks are home again this Wednesday, against St Albans.

Gosport Borough have started the new Southern League Premier South campaign with back-to-back victories.

They followed up a 2-0 win against title favourites Bracknell with a copycat result in the west country at Plymouth Parkway.

Boro had to wait until the 65th minute for their opener, scored by striker Dan Wooden.

Harvey Rew added a second in the closing stages to leave Gosport as one of just three clubs to have won their opening two fixtures.