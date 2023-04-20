Meon Milton Yakubu claim first Portsmouth Youth League silverware with Victory Plate success

Meon Milton Yakubu celebrate their Portsmouth Youth League Plate victory at Front Lawn

The Yaks won 4-2 on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw at Front Lawn.

Yaks opened the scoring after 20 minutes through Layton Stewart but some top saves from the Clanfield keeper kept the score to 1-0 at half-time.

Second half started as the first with the Yaks on top and pushing for another against an inspired keeper. Slowly the Yaks were being pushed back and 5 minutes from fulltime Clanfield earned an equaliser from a corner, Jude Piggott netting.

There was still time for further drama as Clanfield almost managed a last-gasp winner but two good saves sent the game to penalties.

It was the first piece of silverware the Yaks team have won.

Squad: Keeper Dane; H Ridzuan; S Goble-Timms; R Irvine; A Baldassarra; I Toon; A Murphy; L Stewart; C Sutherland; C Grindlay; L Wright.

