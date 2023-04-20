News you can trust since 1877
Meon Milton Yakubu claim first Portsmouth Youth League silverware with Victory Plate success

Meon Milton Yakubu Under-10s defeated Clanfield on penalties to win the Portsmouth Youth League’s Junior Victory Plate.

By Simon Carter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Meon Milton Yakubu celebrate their Portsmouth Youth League Plate victory at Front LawnMeon Milton Yakubu celebrate their Portsmouth Youth League Plate victory at Front Lawn
Meon Milton Yakubu celebrate their Portsmouth Youth League Plate victory at Front Lawn

The Yaks won 4-2 on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw at Front Lawn.

Yaks opened the scoring after 20 minutes through Layton Stewart but some top saves from the Clanfield keeper kept the score to 1-0 at half-time.

Second half started as the first with the Yaks on top and pushing for another against an inspired keeper. Slowly the Yaks were being pushed back and 5 minutes from fulltime Clanfield earned an equaliser from a corner, Jude Piggott netting.

There was still time for further drama as Clanfield almost managed a last-gasp winner but two good saves sent the game to penalties.

It was the first piece of silverware the Yaks team have won.

Squad: Keeper Dane; H Ridzuan; S Goble-Timms; R Irvine; A Baldassarra; I Toon; A Murphy; L Stewart; C Sutherland; C Grindlay; L Wright.

*If your sports team have won their league or a cup, we’d love to feature them in The News. Email words and pictures to [email protected]