Meon Milton Yakubu claim first Portsmouth Youth League silverware with Victory Plate success
Meon Milton Yakubu Under-10s defeated Clanfield on penalties to win the Portsmouth Youth League’s Junior Victory Plate.
The Yaks won 4-2 on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw at Front Lawn.
Yaks opened the scoring after 20 minutes through Layton Stewart but some top saves from the Clanfield keeper kept the score to 1-0 at half-time.
Second half started as the first with the Yaks on top and pushing for another against an inspired keeper. Slowly the Yaks were being pushed back and 5 minutes from fulltime Clanfield earned an equaliser from a corner, Jude Piggott netting.
There was still time for further drama as Clanfield almost managed a last-gasp winner but two good saves sent the game to penalties.
It was the first piece of silverware the Yaks team have won.
Squad: Keeper Dane; H Ridzuan; S Goble-Timms; R Irvine; A Baldassarra; I Toon; A Murphy; L Stewart; C Sutherland; C Grindlay; L Wright.
*If your sports team have won their league or a cup, we’d love to feature them in The News. Email words and pictures to [email protected]