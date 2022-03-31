Michael Birmingham receives 'lecture' from backroom staff ahead of Horndean touchline return... Fareham and US Portsmouth attempt to arrest winless runs
Horndean manager Michael Birmingham makes a welcome return to the touchline this weekend with a simple message from his backroom staff: Calm yourself down.
The Deans' boss served the final game of a three-match stadium ban in last weekend's 3-2 Wessex League Premier victory at Portland.
Birmingham was handed the suspension by the Hampshire FA after he was shown a red card at full-time in his side's 2-1 league defeat at Blackfield & Langley on February 5.
Now the Horndean boss says he'll be doing all he can moving forward to prevent landing himself in hot water with match officials, starting when Isle of Wight club Cowes Sports visit on Saturday.
Birmingham said: ‘I've been lectured by all my backroom staff to calm myself down. I'm going to be a good boy. Manna (Jason Mann; assistant manager) is right, he said in the paper, one aspect I've got to improve on is with the officials.
‘It is what it is, maybe I've got to control myself, the day I lose passion and desire from the sideline is the day I walk away from the game.’
n Fareham Town face their longest away trip of the season to Portland desperately searching for a pick-me-up after a wretched run of recent form.
The Reds have collected just a solitary point from their past nine league games and have dropped to 14th in the table as a result.
n US Portsmouth entertain high-flying Brockenhurst bidding to deliver a first league win since January 29 - a run which extends seven matches.