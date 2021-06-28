Mid-Solent League champions Meon Milton among six new clubs officially accepted into restructured Hampshire Premier League

Mid-Solent League champions Meon Milton will be playing in the Hampshire Premier League in 2021/22. Picture: Martyn White.

Portsmouth-based Meon Milton Hook, Twentyten - who have stepped up from the Basingstoke League - Whitehill & Bordon, Whiteley Wanderers and North Waltham have all been officially accepted into the HPL for next term after a league AGM meeting.

Milton make the step up having won the Mid Solent League Division 1 title last term, losing just one of their 12 league fixtures.

Whitely, meanwhile, won the City of Southampton League in just their third season after being formed.

In another change for the upcoming campaign, two regionalised Division 1 leagues have been created.

The top-flight HPL Senior Division will be made up of 16 teams, while the newly created Division 1 north and Division 1 south east leagues will have nine and 10 teams respectively.

But it remains undecided how many clubs from each of the two feeder divisions could gain promotion into the top tier Senior Division.

The HPL committee have also rubber-stamped upward movement into the top flight for Moneyfields Reserves and Denmead.

Moneys reserves topped the old Division 1 in each of the past two pandemic-impacted campaigns and had not been defeated in 24 league matches across that period.

Denmead boasted the second best points-per-game record in the second tier over the same period.

Moneys and Denmead replace Infinity and Bush Hill, who have progressed to Division 1 of the Wessex League following the FA’s non-league restructuring.

Next season, the HPL will have 35 clubs - a big improvement on the 24 they had as recently as 2018/19.

Last year, Harvest, Silchester and Clarendon were invited into the league.

2021/22 constitution

Premier Division: Chamberlayne Athletic, Clanfield, Colden Common, Denmead, Fleetlands, Hayling United, Liphook United, Liss Athletic, Locks Heath, Lyndhurst, Moneyfields Reserves, Overton United, Paulsgrove, Stockbridge, Sway, Winchester Castle.

Division 1 South East: AFC Netley, AFC Petersfield, Broughton, Clarendon, Harvest, Meon Milton, Michelmersh & Timsbury, QK Southampton, Upham, Whiteley Wanderers.