Pompey welcome Accrington to Fratton Park on Sunday. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The broadcaster has chosen to return to Fratton Park for the Blues’ biggest game of the season – and no doubt the League One match with the most riding on it this weekend.

Danny Cowley’s sixth-placed side go into the fixture knowing that victory will seal their place in the play-offs.

Anything less, though, could see them miss out completely, with Oxford and Charlton both lurking and hoping to take advantage of any slip-ups.

It promises to be an enthralling watch – hence Sky’s decision to head back down to the south coast.

But the Fratton faithful, who once again will not be able to attend, will be hoping it won’t be as action-packed as the broadcaster hopes, with the only drama they will want coming in the form of Blues goals and home celebrations at the final whistle.

So when does it all start?

Well, coverage begins at 11.30am ahead of the midday kick-off.

No pundit details have yet been announced but the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with the coverage concluding at 2pm.

The match can be viewed with either a Sky Sports subscription or a NowTV pass.

It can also be watched on TV, games console, computer, tablet or mobile phone.

A Gillette Soccer Special will be broadcast live on Sky Sports News at the same time to keep fans up to date with all the action elsewhere from around the division.

Fans based outside the UK should check local listings to see if the game is being shown in their region.

Click here for a list of the EFL's international broadcast partners.

If you’re not able to see the action live, then highlights will be on the EFL on Quest show on Sunday night, starting at 10pm.