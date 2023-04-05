Midfielder Callum Glen is Moneyfields’ unlikely goal hero in Wessex League derby win over Baffins Milton Rovers

Moneyfields' Callum Glen (yellow) scored last night's stoppage time winner against former club Baffins. Picture: Keith Woodland

The unlikely figure of Callum Glen grabbed the only goal of last night’s Premier Division clash at Westleigh Park - five minutes into stoppage time.

The midfielder, latching onto a loose ball around the edge of the Rovers’ 18-yard box, sent a low drive through a crowd of players and past an unsighted Roux Hardcastle.

It was only the fifth goal Hardcastle had conceded in 11 Premier fixtures and it provided ultra-late heartache for a Rovers side who had seen right-back Tyler Giddings sent off in the first half.

Glen is not known for his goalscoring - this was only his third in 93 first team outings for Moneys since the start of last season.

It was only his fifth goal in 130 appearances since the start of 2019/20, which he mainly spent with Baffins prior to joining US Portsmouth.

Giddings was handed a straight red for a needless challenge on left wng-back Josh Hazell near a corner flag.

‘The sending off killed the game a little bit,’ reported Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull. ‘They just dropped back and said ‘break us down if you can’. And they did that really, really well.

‘I said at half-time I don’t care if we score in the 46th or 89th minutes, so long as we win. I didn’t expect to be waiting until 95 minutes and 59 seconds, but I guess there was no better time to score.’

Turnbull was forced to field a new-look central defensive trio with Jack Chandler alongside Harry Birmingham and Eric Dallaud. Ex-Baffins midfielder Harry Sargeant replaced Chandler at right-wing back.

Moneys midfielder Jordan Pile, having been booked in the first half, was withdrawn early in the second period. ‘I didn’t want the ref to try and even things up,’ his manager said.

Turnbull added: ‘I don’t think Danny (Thompson, Baffins boss) would say his team deserved to win, but a draw would have been a fair result.

‘But Christchurch have twice done that to me this season (score late on), and we have been desperate to have go our way.’

Thompson said Giddings’ foul on Hazell was ‘reckless’, adding: ‘There was no threat to us, he should have known better.

‘It was a really, really disappointing night, especially given what was riding on the game.

‘We’re now six points behind them with only five games left.’

Giddings will now miss next Tuesday’s trip to Pagham and the following weekend’s match at Blackfield. He will also miss a home fixture with promotion hopefuls Horndean.