‘Mindless vandals’ smashed their way into a local football ground causing serious damage which distressed the staff.
Gosport Borough FC reported they have been targeted by arsonists for the second time in two weeks. Significant damage has been caused to one of the outbuildings at Privett Park.
A club statement published yesterday said: ‘Last night….The Club had for the second time in two weeks, mindless vandals break into the ground and cause damage to one of its outbuildings. This attempted robbery is distressing for everyone at the club and gives the club extra cost that it can ill afford.
‘The CCTV system is being reviewed and once the perpetrators have been identified, we will seek to prosecute them. It may be necessary to withdraw this fans catering facility, if the break-ins continue.
‘Any help with identification or repair…..would be much appreciated. Thank you.’ The club have been contacted for further comment.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has no further information at this time.