Gosport Borough FC reported they have been targeted by arsonists for the second time in two weeks. Significant damage has been caused to one of the outbuildings at Privett Park.

A club statement published yesterday said: ‘Last night….The Club had for the second time in two weeks, mindless vandals break into the ground and cause damage to one of its outbuildings. This attempted robbery is distressing for everyone at the club and gives the club extra cost that it can ill afford.

Gosport Borough FC's Privett Park stadium was targeted by vandals two days ago. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The CCTV system is being reviewed and once the perpetrators have been identified, we will seek to prosecute them. It may be necessary to withdraw this fans catering facility, if the break-ins continue.

‘Any help with identification or repair…..would be much appreciated. Thank you.’ The club have been contacted for further comment.

