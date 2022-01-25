Mixed Wessex League results for Portchester and Moneyfields - Horndean dumped out of the Portsmouth Senior Cup by lower tier Petersfield

Marley Ridge was on target as AFC Portchester won 2-0 at Amesbury tonight. Picture: Stuart Martin

The Royals continued their superb recent form with a 2-0 victory at rock bottom Amesbury.

But Moneyfields lost by the same margin against Hamble Club at Dover Road.

Portchester had to be patient before second-half efforts from Rafa Ramos and Marley Ridge made it 11 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Liam Kimber won Horndean's penalty in their Portsmouth Senior Cup defeat to Petersfield Town Picture: Keith Woodland (050920-49)

Ramos continued his fine run in front of goal since arriving from Blackfield & Langley last month, bagging the opener after the restart to make it four in five outings.

Ridge then fired home his second goal in as many matches soon after, having exchanged passes with George Barker in the build-up, as Portchester jumped above Moneys into eighth place.

Jamie Cassell headed Hamble ahead against Moneyfields on the stroke of half-time, and Harvey Ingledew-Coak doubled the advantage on the counter in the second half.

Moneys assistant boss Fraser Quirke said: ‘It was a really, really disappointing night.

‘After drawing with Horndean and winning at Shaftesbury, we felt we would win if we brought our A game. But nobody turned in more than a six out of 10 performance.

‘I’m struggling to think of any time we carved them open. There was nothing of any note.’

Moneys had made just one change from the XI who started at Shaftesbury, with Rob Evans returning and James Franklyn starting on the bench.

*Horndean's Portsmouth Senior Cup quest was ended by division-lower Petersfield Town at Five Heads Park.

The Wessex League Premier table-toppers were dumped out at the competition’s quarter-final stage following a 2-1 defeat.

Max Paddon's 86th-minute strike proved the telling late moment as Wessex Division 1 outfit Petersfield progressed into the semi-finals.

Horndean boss Michael Birmingham fielded a team of experience and youth with captain Ash Howes, Liam Kimber and Louie Martin all involved, alongside the likes of under-18 players such as Zac Brownlie and Lawrence Cooper.

The Deans, heading into the tie on the back of a league defeat and draw against Hamworthy and Moneyfields respectively, found themselves behind after 33 minutes when Brandon Jewell fired the Rams ahead from the spot.

But Martin drew Horndean level through a penalty of their own right on the stroke of half-time after Liam Kimber had been fouled in the area.