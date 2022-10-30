Mo Faal starred in a new role as Hawks bounced back to winning ways in the National League South.

Handed the No 10 role, the striker provided two assists for James Roberts before scoring the third himself in a 3-2 win at lowly Cheshunt.

It was a 10th league win in 14 NLS fixtures for Hawks, who had taken just a point in their previous two home games against Oxford City and Bath City.

Roberts grabbed the only goal of the first half before doubling Hawks’ lead six minutes after the restart.

Mo Faal provided two assists and scored once in Hawks' 3-2 win at Chesham. Picture by Dave Haines.

Though Chesham pulled a goal back, Faal restored the two-goal lead with his seventh NL South goal of the season - putting him level with Roberts.

A late Chesham second provided a nervous finale for Hawks, who are now just three points behind Ebbsfleet - with the unbeaten table-toppers set to visit Westleigh Park for a summit showdown on Wednesday.

Despite not having trained all week due to injury, Jason Prior started up front for Hawks before Danny Wright, who has also been struggling with calf and back issues in recent weeks, came on 22 minutes from time.

Hawks boss Paul Doswell said: ‘We’ve managed to get a 90-minute performance at No 9 between Jason and Danny, both of whom are only 60/70 per cent. They both deserve a lot of credit for wanting to play.

‘It’s a fantastic result and a great three points. It’s not an easy place to come, they are fighting and scrapping for everything.’

There was a recall for Benny Read at right-back with Josh Passley serving a one-game suspension. ‘Benny was superb,’ Doswell told the Hawks’ YouTube channel.

Hawks were cheered on by over 100 travelling supporters and Doswell added: ‘The connection between the fans and the players is probably the strongest it’s been since I’ve been here.’

Passley is available for Ebbsfleet’s visit, but Tommy Wright serves the second game of a two-game ban for his red card against Oxford City.

Dartford will take over top spot if they can beat Welling on Tuesday, after ex-Hawks striker Alex Wall scored twice yesterday in a 3-0 victory over rock bottom Weymouth.