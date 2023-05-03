News you can trust since 1877
Mob Albion celebrate with their families after retaining the Father Purcell Challenge Cup. Picture: Kevin ShippMob Albion celebrate with their families after retaining the Father Purcell Challenge Cup. Picture: Kevin Shipp
Mob Albion defeat Burrfields to retain Mid-Solent Football League's Father Purcell Challenge Cup - picture gallery

Mob Albion retained the Mid-Solent League’s Father Purcell Cup with a 1-0 victory over Burrfields at Horndean’s Five Heads Park.

By Simon Carter
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:58 BST

In what was a very competitive game, Darren Ferguson scored the only goal as Mob claimed some revenge for Burrfields completing a MSL double over them.

The final had promised more goals, with Burrfields having beaten Mob 4-3 in both their league meetings in 2022/23.

They were two of only three losses in 20 league games that Mob suffered, en route to finishing third - three points behind champions Meon Milton and two points adrift of Burrfields.

Mob went close to more goals, hitting the woodwork three times and creating numerous other chances, especially in the first 30 minutes.

But they were also indebted to goalkeeper Tosh Batey making an outstanding saved when a Burrfields attacker was clean through one on one, when the score was still goalless.

