Mob Albion defeat Burrfields to retain Mid-Solent Football League's Father Purcell Challenge Cup - picture gallery

Mob Albion retained the Mid-Solent League’s Father Purcell Cup with a 1-0 victory over Burrfields at Horndean’s Five Heads Park.

In what was a very competitive game, Darren Ferguson scored the only goal as Mob claimed some revenge for Burrfields completing a MSL double over them.

The final had promised more goals, with Burrfields having beaten Mob 4-3 in both their league meetings in 2022/23.

They were two of only three losses in 20 league games that Mob suffered, en route to finishing third - three points behind champions Meon Milton and two points adrift of Burrfields.

Mob went close to more goals, hitting the woodwork three times and creating numerous other chances, especially in the first 30 minutes.

But they were also indebted to goalkeeper Tosh Batey making an outstanding saved when a Burrfields attacker was clean through one on one, when the score was still goalless.

1 . Action from the Father Purcell Challenge Cup final between Mob Albion (green/white kit) and Burrfields Action from the Father Purcell Challenge Cup final between Mob Albion (green/white kit) and Burrfields. Picture: Kevin Shipp Photo: Kevin Shipp Photo Sales

