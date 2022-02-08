Mob Albion still chasing trophy quadruple after Hampshire cup victory over Mid-Solent rivals Burrfields

Mob Albion (green/white) v Burrfields. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

They are the only Mid-Solent League club still in the tournament after a 2-1 victory over divisional rivals Burrfields.

Dan Hayes and Michael Newman were on target for a Mob side now unbeaten in 12 league and cup matches.

After a goalless first half, Hayes’ opener was cancelled out by Jesse Parkis before Newman struck the winner from a free-kick.

Mob now join BTC Southampton Reserves - who trounced Mob’s league rivals Harvest Reserves 4-1 - Pan Community and St Francis in the last four.

Mob are also still in two Mid-Solent League cups - they face Portchester Rovers, rock bottom of Division 1, in the semi-final of the Billy Hill Cup and travel to Harvest Reserves in the quarter-finals of the Father Purcell.

In the league, Mob are five points behind leaders Burrfields but have two games in hand.

A third round of league fixtures will be played in both MSL divisions in a bid to extend the season. Otherwise, given a mild winter so far and clubs withdrawing earlier in the season, some clubs’ league campaigns would be finishing very soon.

Burrfields boss Brian Kirby was left to relect on a ‘disappointing effort from my lads’ against Mob, whom they had shared 10 goals with earlier in the season.

‘We started slowly and couldn’t find any rhythm,’ he remarked. ‘We were up against it first half as Mob had the majority of the play but defensively we were strong.’

Overall, it was ‘an opportunity missed. My biggest regret is that we didn’t take the game to Mob and have a real go.

‘Too many players didn’t perform to the levels I know they are capable of.

Take nothing away from Mob Albion, they are a strong team and played some nice football.

‘(Manager) Alex Bone set them up to stifle us in the middle and maybe this is something we need to look at when we next play them in the league?

‘We wish Alex and his lads all the very best and hope that they go on to win it (Hampshire Vase).’

Mob have only been beaten once this season, 4-3 by Harvest Reserves in a league game last September.

Mob Albion. Back (from left): Scott Johnston, Jake Naylor, Andy Brown, Peter Varran, Mike Newman, Joe McIntosh, Jon Byerley, Dan Hayes.. Front: Oli Amos, Mike Prew, Barry Keogh, James Griffiths, Alex Lowley, Jimmy Peters. Pic: Sam Stephenson.