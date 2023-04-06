Moneyfields and AFC Portchester share points in Hampshire Development League derby - in pictures

A point apiece was the outcome as the under-18s of Moneyfields and AFC Portchester went head-to-head at Park Community School.
Moneys led 2-1 at half time, but the Royals equalised after the turnaround as the Hampshire Development League Under-18 Division East derby ended in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.
Robbie Davies and Morgan Wyatt were on target for fourth-placed Moneys, who remain one point and one position above Portchester in the seven-team division.
Moneys have now completed their fixtures, however, whereas Portchester have two matches remaining, including a visit from unbeaten table-toppers Horndean on Sunday, April 16.
1. Action from the 2-2 draw between the under-18s of Moneyfields (blue/yellow kit) and AFC Portchester (orange/black kit)
Action from the 2-2 draw between the under-18s of Moneyfields (blue/yellow kit) and AFC Portchester (orange/black kit). Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter
