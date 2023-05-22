Callum Glen (yellow) has left Moneyfields to join newly-promoted Petersfield as assistant manager. Picture: Keith Woodland

Glen, who made more competitive starts for Moneys in 2022/23 than anyone else, has been appointed player-assistant to new Petersfield Town boss Connor Hoare.

The newly-promoted Rams have acted quickly to appoint from within – Hoare was captain last season – after losing co-bosses Joe Lea and Pat Suraci to Gosport Borough.

‘I was told a few days ago that Callum had been approached,’ Turnbull told The News. ‘I will be honest, I didn’t think it was viable, I didn’t think it would happen. I’m really disappointed.

‘I’ve used him as a player liaison and as a bit of a sounding board, but nothing coaching wise. Personally, I find it strange.

‘It can be a two or three hours a day job every day, even when you’re on holiday.

‘You’re looking to sign players, you’re sorting out training, you’re trying to keep players happy - all those sorts of things.

‘With Charlie Bell returning, I was looking to have him, Callum and Harry Sargeant in midfield. Now I’ve got to get Sarge on board, and that’s not to say he won’t.’

Glen made 40 league and cup starts for Moneys last season, including 32 in the league - the latter total only beaten by keeper Dylan Kramer (33).

‘I hate this time of year, there’s always something that happens,’ Turnbull remarked. ‘It’s not just me, it’ll be the same for Danny (Thompson, Baffins boss), Moby (Dave Carter, Portchester boss).

‘Last year I thought I’d signed Sarge, only for him to tell me he was going to Horndean. I was gutted, but then he phoned me to say could he come here.’

Several players have given Turnbull their word they have committed for the 2023/24 Wessex League Premier season.

The club have announced central defensive trio Tom Cain, Jack Lee and Harry Birmingham, as well as Chad Cornwell and striker Ryan Pennery.

Turnbull said: ‘Do I expect anyone else to go? No. Will someone probably go? Yes.

‘I think we’re looking strong up top, but there’s always going to be interest in Steve (Hutchings), Ryan has committed but he’s scored goals at higher levels than we are, and Callum Laycock has scored 30 goals every year for a couple of years - people would be mad not to try and bend his ear.’

Asked if he expected Petersfield to try and sign any more of his players, Turnbull said: ‘Possibly.

‘Friendship is a big draw for players at this level, especially if you’re not paying big money. It’s what I did at US (Portsmouth) – try and get a group of pals who want to play together.’

Bell, meanwhile, has made a fourth switch in nine months by saying he will return to Moneyfields.

The former Pompey hopeful started 2022/23 at Bognor Regis but decamped to Horsham last September. His stay there was very short before he signed for Moneys in early October.

After nine goals in 19 Wessex outings for the club, he moved onto title-chasing Portchester in March. There he made three starts plus four off the bench, completing 90 minutes just once.

‘After a couple of weeks (at Portchester) Charlie told me he might have made a mistake,’ said Turnbull. ‘I told him he’d made his bed for the season and we’ll talk again in the summer.

‘He does need to get himself a bit fitter, and do some of the uglier stuff.’