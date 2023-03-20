Callum Glen is suspended for Moneyfields's next two Wessex League games. Picture: Keith Woodland

Injuries and suspensions have hit the Moneys squad hard for a game that will be played at US Portsmouth’s Victory Stadium (7.45pm).

Captain Jack Lee and Callum Glen - regulars in central defence and central midfield respectively - start two-game bans for accumulation of bookings that also takes in next Tuesday’s trip to Hamble.

No player has made more starts for Moneys this season than Lee and Glen, who along with Callum Laycock have all made 32 competitive starts.

Club record scorer Steve Hutchings remains a doubt with the calf injury that has kept him out of the last two games.

Josh Hazell played through the pain barrier with a toe infection in last Friday’s 1-1 home draw with Shaftesbury.

In addition, others - the likes of Harry Birmingham, Harry Sargeant, Jack Chandler, Jordan Pile, Laycock and Ryan Pennery - are carrying injuries of some sort.

‘We’re looking threadbare,’ said Turnbull. ‘It could be a case of if you can walk on Tuesday and it’s not life threatening, you’ll play.

‘I might have to get the begging bowl out to someone like Chichester to see if they can help me out.’

Turnbull admits if Moneys were in with a chance of promotion, centre half Tom Cain - who has been out for several months with a collarbone injury - could return for the last eight Premier games.

Even James Franklyn, who hasn’t played since the autumn due to a groin problem, might have been recalled had the stakes been high.

But as it is, fifth is the highest place Moneys can realistically achieve. Ironically, with the rules changing, fifth in 2023/24 will be good enough for a play-off place.

This season, though, sees the champions promoted automatically and the runners-up taking on a current step 4 side in a one-off play-off at the higher tier club’s ground. The winner is either promoted or secures their step 4 place for another year.

Bemerton are currently fourth, six points adrift of second-placed Stoneham with two games in hand and a far superior goal difference.

Harlequins, aiming for a second promotion in a row, are a point behind third-placed Horndean having played a game more.

Bemerton are in fine form, having rattled off eight successive league wins, scoring 28 times and conceding just three.

The Wiltshire club have only lost twice in the league all season - 2-1 at Portchester (via a stoppage time decider) and 2-1 at Stoneham.

Moneys, however, did inflict Bemerton’s heaviest defeat of the campaign - a 5-0 FA Cup romp last August which saw Laycock score all five.