Moneyfields come from behind to beat Royal Navy U23s and book place in Portsmouth Senior Cup quarter-finals

In blustery conditions at the Victory Stadium, a second half penalty from Charlie Bell sealed a 2-1 win.

It was Bell’s fifth goal in as many games, with two of them - the other was at Paulsgrove in the Russell Cotes Cup - arriving via the penalty spot.

Centre half Tom Cain had earlier equalised before half-time, heading in from a corner. It was Cain’s third goal of 2022/23 on his 16th start - more than any other Moneys player has managed this term.

Tom Cain heads home Moneyfields' equaliser in last night's Portsmouth Senior Cup win over the Royal Navy Under-23s. Picture by Dave Bodymore.

Including cup ties, it was Moneys’ seventh success in their last eight away matches - and only an injury-time Christchurch leveller prevented it being eight wins in a row.

‘It was a game,’ said Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull. ‘The weather wasn’t really conducive to good football. It was blowing a hoolie straight down the pitch.

‘The first half, while not backs to the wall, was about trying to defend against the wind.

‘They were everything we were expecting - fit, hard-working, well disciplined.’

Moneys – only denied a hat-trick of PSC final wins in last May’s final against Gosport Borough at the PMC Stadium - now join Hampshire Premier League Division 1 club Meon Milton in the PSC quarter-finals.

The other two ties scheduled for last night were both postponed due to bad weather - holders Gosport’s first round tie with Locks Heath and Fareham Reserves’ second round home tie with Moneys reserves.

In other second round ties, Baffins Milton Rovers host Fleetlands on November 15, with Rovers reserves travelling to face Fareham’s first team at Cams Alders next Tuesday.

US Portsmouth reserves host Horndean on November 9 while AFC Portchester welcome Hampshire Premier Leaguers Harvest on November 22.

