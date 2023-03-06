Moneyfields duo suspended for weekend trip to Wessex League table-toppers AFC Portchester
Moneyfields will be without two first team regulars when they travel to Wessex League table-toppers AFC Portchester next weekend.
Midfielder Callum Glen and wing-back Josh Hazell are both suspended for the trip to the On-Site Group Stadium.
Glen serves a one-game ban for an accumulation of bookings after being cautioned during last Friday’s 2-0 win over Hamble Club at Westleigh Park.
Hazell was sent off in the same game for two bookable offences - the first one for diving in the Hamble 18-yard box.
Glen has made 29 first team starts for Moneys this season - no-one has made more, though Callum Laycock and Jack Lee have also made 29. Hazell has made 24 starts, plus eight sub outings.
Before the trip to Portchester, though, Moneys travel down the M27 to face Stoneham on Tuesday in the quarter-finals of the Russell Cotes Cup.
Having been dumped out of the Portsmouth Senior Cup by Horndean last Tuesday, this is now Moneys’ last remaining chance of silverware.
But coach Neil Tomlinson knows it will be a tough tie against a Purples side who have not lost at home to Wessex opposition (outside of a penalty shoot-out) since the end of January 2022.
Moneys have lost twice to Stoneham in Wessex action this season, including a 3-0 away defeat where Tomlinson admitted: ‘Stoneham were excellent that day, we didn’t really have a sniff.’
Moneys, though, are buoyed by a ‘really positive’ performance and result against Hamble last Friday with strikers Laycock and Steve Hutchings on target in the opening 20 minutes.