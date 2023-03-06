Moneyfields duo suspended for weekend trip to  Wessex League table-toppers AFC Portchester

Moneyfields' Callum Glen (yellow) misses next Saturday's trip to Wessex League leaders AFC Portchester through suspension. Picture: Keith Woodland

Midfielder Callum Glen and wing-back Josh Hazell are both suspended for the trip to the On-Site Group Stadium.

Glen serves a one-game ban for an accumulation of bookings after being cautioned during last Friday’s 2-0 win over Hamble Club at Westleigh Park.

Hazell was sent off in the same game for two bookable offences - the first one for diving in the Hamble 18-yard box.

Glen has made 29 first team starts for Moneys this season - no-one has made more, though Callum Laycock and Jack Lee have also made 29. Hazell has made 24 starts, plus eight sub outings.

Before the trip to Portchester, though, Moneys travel down the M27 to face Stoneham on Tuesday in the quarter-finals of the Russell Cotes Cup.

Having been dumped out of the Portsmouth Senior Cup by Horndean last Tuesday, this is now Moneys’ last remaining chance of silverware.

But coach Neil Tomlinson knows it will be a tough tie against a Purples side who have not lost at home to Wessex opposition (outside of a penalty shoot-out) since the end of January 2022.

Moneys have lost twice to Stoneham in Wessex action this season, including a 3-0 away defeat where Tomlinson admitted: ‘Stoneham were excellent that day, we didn’t really have a sniff.’