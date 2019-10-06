Moneyfields end difficult week on a high with league success at Barnstaple

Moneyfields ended a difficult few days on a positive note with a 3-0 win at Barnstaple Town in the Southern League Division One South.

In the week leading up to the trip to north Devon, Moneys had endured a 7-1 FA Trophy humiliation at Bristol Manor Farm, exited the Southern League Cup at Sholing and seen manager Dave Carter quit.

Second half goals from Steve Hutchings, Joe Briggs and Jake Raine gave them a much-needed lift, therefore.

It was a big filip for Mat Jones who stepped in to take over as caretaker-manager with coach Gavin Spurway.

'Under the circumstances this is a great win for us,' said Jones.

'The whole club needed a lift after the events of the last week.

'We defended really well as a team and scored some good goals on a very wet and heavy pitch.

After a goalless first half, the visitors had a let off immediately after the restart when the hosts hit the crossbar.

Once Hutchings put the visitors in front, though, they took charge - claiming only their second league win of the season and their first since Bank Holiday Monday at the end of August.

Hutchins closed the home goalkeeper and defender down, slotting home after the ball ricocheted to him.

Their cause was helped when the home side were reduced to ten men when Liam Gregory was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Briggs extended the lead with a great strike from the edge of the area.

And the win was sealed in the final minute when Raine produced a composed finish after going one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Jones, who has indicated an interest in becoming manager in his own right, admitted the departure of Carter was a big shock.

'Dave and I have been together as a management team for seven years,' said Jones.

'He had not felt right for a little while.

'The last couple of results had got to him a little.

'We had a chat early last week and he seemed to have his head back on it.

'He also had a meeting with the chairman which went well.

'A couple of things, however, led him to believe the time was right to leave.

'I must admit I didn't believe him when he told me.'

Jones will have another chance to stake his claim for the job tomorrow when Moneyfields host Cirencester in a league game at Dover Road (7.45pm).