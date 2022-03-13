Moneyfields end Dover Road life with ‘very comfortable’ Wessex League victory over struggling Amesbury

Moneyfields defender Tom Cain challenges the Amesbury goalkeeper. Picture by Dave Bodymore.

He grabbed the second in a routine 3-0 victory over Wessex League Premier Division strugglers Amesbury - the final goal deflected in off a visiting player.

It was the final game at the ground before its multi million pound transformation into the John Jenkins Stadium complete with two artificial pitches and a host of other facilities.

‘It was very comfortable,’ said Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull. ‘They had an effort early on due to a mix up but after that I don’t think they created anything.

‘If it had been double the scoreline I don’t think anyone could have complained.

‘It was nice to keep a clean sheet - it’s unbelievable, that’s two in a week!’

Moneys had defeated two tiers lower Locks Heath 4-0 in midweek to reach a third successive Portsmouth Senior Cup final.

The victory over Amesbury ended a run of 19 league games in a row without a clean sheet.

There was a late injury blow when striker Tyler Moret pulled out of the warm-up with what could be another meniscus injury - a similar problem sidelined him for most of the first half of the season.

With top scorer Steve Hutchings unavailable, Josh Bailey started up front alongside Dec Seiden, who opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Elliott Turnbull set up Briggs to double the advantage before half-time. Turnbull, though, later picked up a groin injury that makes him doubtful for Tuesday’s league trip to Alton.

That is the first of two games in four days for Moneys, who then travel to AFC Portchester for the first Friday night PO postcode Wessex derby of 2021/22.

Seiden was withdrawn in the second half to give young Evan Harris a chance to play as a central striker - a role he has rarely filled since being signed from Horndean.

Turnbull Snr said: ‘It was nice to see Evan playing in a two.

‘Josh Bailey did well, he was one of our better players - Callum Glen was our best player on the day.’

Moneyfields’ next five league games are all away before two ‘home’ matches at US Portsmouth’s Victory Stadium against high-flying Shaftesbury (April 9) and Bashley (April 13).