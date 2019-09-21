Moneyfields’ FA Cup adventure is over as Whyteleafe end tragic week on a winning note

MONEYFIELDS’ hopes of reaching the third qualifying round of the FA Cup for the second season running were ended by two fine Ronald Sobowale strikes.

A below-strength Moneys were deservedly beaten by their Isthmian League South East visitors who ended a tragic week on a winning note.

The mother of a Whyteleafe first team regular, Angelica Walker, collapsed prior to last Saturday’s league game. It was immediately called off and she sadly later died in hospital. The club’s league match last Tuesday was also postponed as a mark of respect.

Moneys boss Dave Carter was forced into a pre-match reshuffle as he was without the injured Ryan Pennery, the suspended Connor Hoare and Connor Bailey and the unavailable Jamie Ford and Tyler Giddings.

In came left back Dan Woodward and Sam Hookey from Hornean, neither of whom had played any competitive football this season.

Captain Lewis Fennemore was declared fit after a calf problem, but lasted only 20 minutes before he was replaced by Matt Brown.

Steve Hutchings had Moneys’ best first half effort as early as the fourth minute, a 20-yard half-volley being scrambled over for a corner by keeper Tyler McCarthy.

Sobowale opened the scoring shortly before half-time after Sam Pearce had given away a foul 25 yards out - curling a superb free-kick past a diving Jake Hallett.

Moneys had the wind advantage in the second half and almost levelled within two minutes - Pearce hitting the post from a corner.

Sobowale struck again on 55 minutes, his quick feet creating space to fire in an angled drive.

Moneys should have reduced the deficit shortly after when Brown fired over from close range.

After that, Sobowale twice went close to a hat-trick, Pearce clearing an effort off the line and Corie Andrews’ shot saved by Hallett for a corner.

The tie was a stop-start affair with numerous free kicks and regular appearances from the physios - including a lengthy stoppage while Moneys’ Connor York received treatment after blocking a ferocious shot from close range.

Moneys had already won £7,390 for winning through two FA Cup rounds this season, but missed out on a £6,750 cheque. Instead, they will bank a further £2,250.