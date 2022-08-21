Moneyfields’ FA Cup upset hopes dashed by ball hitting the referee at a crucial stage during loss at Wimborne Town
Moneyfields’ hopes of springing an FA Cup shock at Wimborne were partly dashed by the ball hitting the referee at a crucial stage.
The Wessex League visitors were holding their Southern League hosts 1-1 when the ball struck the match official on 70 minutes.
Rather than stopping play, the referee waved played on and Moneys, annoyed by the decision, conceded a free-kick just outside their own penalty area.
Up stepped Jack Hoey, just on as a sub, to curl his shot past teenager Bailey Neil and into the corner.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth fearing double leg break for ex-Norwich City and Swindon Town man after lunge from Bristol Rovers' ex-Aston Villa and Stoke City veteran
-
2
Bitter Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton takes aim at Pompey manager Danny Cowley's footballing credentials and referee Gavin Ward following feisty match at Fratton Park
-
3
Portsmouth fans send best wishes to former Norwich and MK Dons midfielder Louis Thompson following 'awful' tackle from Bristol Rovers' Glen Whelan which saw him stretchered off
-
4
Portsmouth's unlikely goal machine...what a classy addition...caught napping - check out Jordan Cross' match ratings from Bristol Rovers victory
-
5
'Gutted' Portsmouth midfielder Louis Thompson provides update on horrific injury suffered against Bristol Rovers
Hoey added a late third to condemn Moneys - who had taken a half-time lead through Callum Glen’s cross-shot - to a preliminary round defeat at The New Cuthbury.
Former Portsmouth Academy player Jez Bedford - released by the Fratton Park club in 2018 at the same time as Nicke Kabamba and Theo Widdrington - had levelled prior to Hoey’s double strike.
‘It was an absolutely horrendous refereeing decision,’ said Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull.
‘I went in and saw him afterwards and said ‘you’ve absolutely killed us’. He said he wasn’t sure whether the ball had hit him.
‘He said it might have brushed him, in which case it’s hit him. If he had a doubt about other decisions, he would have erred on the side of caution.
Read More
‘That decision could have cost the club over £1,000 (the winners banked a cheque for £1,444, the losers earned £481) - that’s important money to a club like Moneyfields.’
Another turning point was Steve Hutchings going clean through at 1-0. But, trying to take the ball around Tom Parker-Trott, the keeper denied him.
‘I would have put my house on Steve scoring,’ said Turnbull. ‘He never takes the ball around the keeper.
‘But I’m not saying we’d have won if Steve had scored. We might have done, we might not have done.
‘I’m not sat here totally gutted, but we’re disappointed as we felt it was a game we could have won if we’d been a little braver.
‘It was a good test to see where we’re at. I’ve no qualms about the result and we played some quite nice football.’
Moneyfields return to Dorset on Tuesday to face Bournemouth Poppies in the first round of the Hampshire Senior Cup.
Turnbull will rest ‘seven or eight’ regulars but Neil will play in goal, while James Franklyn will get a run-out after returning from holiday.