Moneyfields’ FA Cup upset hopes dashed by ball hitting the referee at a crucial stage during loss at Wimborne Town

The Wessex League visitors were holding their Southern League hosts 1-1 when the ball struck the match official on 70 minutes.

Rather than stopping play, the referee waved played on and Moneys, annoyed by the decision, conceded a free-kick just outside their own penalty area.

Up stepped Jack Hoey, just on as a sub, to curl his shot past teenager Bailey Neil and into the corner.

The passion of the FA Cup - a Wimborne player celebrates their equaliser against Moneyfields. Picture by Dave Bodymore.

Hoey added a late third to condemn Moneys - who had taken a half-time lead through Callum Glen’s cross-shot - to a preliminary round defeat at The New Cuthbury.

Former Portsmouth Academy player Jez Bedford - released by the Fratton Park club in 2018 at the same time as Nicke Kabamba and Theo Widdrington - had levelled prior to Hoey’s double strike.

‘It was an absolutely horrendous refereeing decision,’ said Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull.

‘I went in and saw him afterwards and said ‘you’ve absolutely killed us’. He said he wasn’t sure whether the ball had hit him.

‘He said it might have brushed him, in which case it’s hit him. If he had a doubt about other decisions, he would have erred on the side of caution.

‘That decision could have cost the club over £1,000 (the winners banked a cheque for £1,444, the losers earned £481) - that’s important money to a club like Moneyfields.’

Another turning point was Steve Hutchings going clean through at 1-0. But, trying to take the ball around Tom Parker-Trott, the keeper denied him.

‘I would have put my house on Steve scoring,’ said Turnbull. ‘He never takes the ball around the keeper.

‘But I’m not saying we’d have won if Steve had scored. We might have done, we might not have done.

‘I’m not sat here totally gutted, but we’re disappointed as we felt it was a game we could have won if we’d been a little braver.

‘It was a good test to see where we’re at. I’ve no qualms about the result and we played some quite nice football.’

Moneyfields return to Dorset on Tuesday to face Bournemouth Poppies in the first round of the Hampshire Senior Cup.