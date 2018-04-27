Carter saluted resolve displayed by Moneyfields

Have your say

Dave Carter praised the resolve of his Moneyfields troops after they extended their unbeaten run to six matches.

Moneys battled from behind to record a 2-1 victory at Barton Rovers in the Southern League east division last night.

Joe Briggs fired in a double either side of half-time as the visitors produced an excellent fightback to secure the points.

Carter made changes to his starting line-up and he saluted the steeliness Moneyfields displayed.

The Dover Road boss said: ‘I left four or five players out to give them a rest.

‘All of the players who came in did well. We didn’t have a recognised striker and Joe Briggs played up front.

‘He obviously enjoyed himself by scoring two goals.

‘There wasn’t a lot in the game and after going behind goalkeeper Tom Price made a superb double save to keep us in it.

‘Once we got ourselves in front, though, we saw the game out. It was tough after making a four-and-a-half hour trip around the M25.’

On nine minutes Moneyfields were indebted to their keeper Tom Price when he pulled off a brilliant save.

But the visitors fell behind after 24 minutes when Drew Phillips struck home a quality finish.

The visitors hit back before the break, however, when Briggs converted a far-post cross to level.

And the makeshift striker netted his second of the game on the hour mark. Max Smith produced a quality bit of play and Briggs applied the finishing touch to put the visitors in front.

Barton pushed for an equaliser but Moneys stood firm and returned to the south coast with all three points.

Carter’s men welcome Cambridge United to Dover Road for their final Southern League east division match of the season tomorrow (3pm).

It’s proved to be a good campaign for Moneyfields.

They set the pace at the summit of the table in early stages and have consolidated impeccably in their maiden season at the level.

Carter wants to see Moneys deliver one final victory which, if results go their way, could see them finish seventh in the division.

He added: ‘We are looking to finish the season with a positive final-day result.

‘Earlier in the season we drew 1-1 at Cambridge.

‘They are a big, physical side like us so it should be a good battle.’

Carter expects to bring experienced pair Brett Poate and Lewis Fennemore back into his side.