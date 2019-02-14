Moneyfields are looking to end their sticky patch as they prepare for Mangotsfield

Have your say

Moneyfields are desperate to stop the rot as they welcome Mangotsfield United to Dover Road in the Southern League division one south on Saturday (3pm).

Manager Dave Carter’s side have had their title ambitions badly dented by two successive defeats.

They slipped to third in the league, four points behind leaders Blackfield & Langley.

Confidence was further rocked when a much-changed side suffered a 2-0 Russell-Cotes Cup reverse against Hampshire Premier League minnows Paulsgrove in midweek.

Their major problem is up with Moneyfields failing to find the target in their past three games.

Star striker Steve Hutchings remains sidelined by a three-match ban and his fellow forward Dan Wooden has been out injured.

It meant Carter had to reshuffle his forwards at Paulton Rovers using central defender Sam Pearce as a makeshift striker.

The gamble failed to pay off as the visitors slipped to a 1-0 defeat.

Experienced defender Pearce admits it is important his side pick up three points from the game.

He said: ‘We need to start performing again and get back on the winning track.

‘In the past six games we have hit a bit of a sticky patch.

‘Teams are seeing us as the big fish in the pond and sitting back to get a point.

‘We have found it tough to break teams down.

‘Losing our two main strikers hasn’t helped.

‘Our finishing and decision making in the final third hasn't been good enough.

‘If we get things right we have shown we are capable of beating anyone in our league.’

With Hutchings definitely ruled out and Wooden struggling with fitness Moneyfields may have to stick with Pearce up front.

There isn’t a position on the pitch that the versatile player hasn’t lined up in.

He even appeared as goalkeeper against the Hawks in a cup game last season.

‘I did miss a sitter last week so maybe they won't ask me,’ added Pearce.

‘We have not got many, if any, other options.

‘Lloyd Rowlett and Joe Briggs can get us goals but they are not out-and-out strikers.’