Moneyfields hoping Pearce makes swift recovery after suffering short-term memory loss 

Sam Pearce has few recollections of Moneyfields’ Southern League division one south win at Mangotsfield United.

The defender took a knock to the head in the first half of his side’s 4-0 victory on Saturday.

As a result, Pearce was taken to hospital after going down early in the second period.

He underwent a precautionary CT scan and has suffered short-term memory loss.

Dave Carter told how Pearce asked where he was shortly before the second half started.

The Moneyfields manager said: ‘As he was walking out at the start of the second half, Sam looked at me and asked where he was.

‘Within five minutes of the restart he felt dizzy and we took him off.

‘He couldn't remember being picked up that morning or travelling to the game.

‘We took him to hospital for a precautionary CT scan.

‘He has come out of hospital with a short-term memory. That means he has little recollection of the past two days.

‘It means he will be ruled out for at least two weeks until he has a further assessment.'

The visitors also lost Dan Woodward before half-time with a broken nose.

For the second successive week Carter's side also endured horrific travel problems on the M4.

This time they had a tyre blow-out on the motorway which meant they arrived late for the game.

Moneyfields, however, did not allow the setback to affect their performance and they delivered a stylish win.

‘The M4 is proving to be a real nightmare for us,' said Carter.

‘We worked out that we have been up and down it seven times already this season in the league and cup.

‘It will be nice to play some home games having only had two in the league so far.

‘Unlike last weekend we didn't allow it to derail us.

‘We knew that it was going to be a scrap and we dug in.

‘It took us a little while to get going but won convincingly in the end.'

Striker Steve Hutchings proved the difference between the two sides.

The powerful striker scored twice and had a hand in both the other goals.

He scored the only goal of the first half with a cool finish.

After the break he set Lloyd Rowlatt up for Moneys’ second before clipping a shot into the bottom corner to double his tally.

The win was sealed when the goalkeeper blocked another Hutchings shot but 17-year-old Matt Simm followed up to score his first goal for the club.