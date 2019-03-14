Moneyfields looking to ensure they keep the pressure on top two in race for title

Have your say

Dave Carter insists Moneyfields remain determined to keep chasing down the top two in the Southern League division one south.

They welcome Bideford to Dover Road on Saturday looking to close the six-point gap on second-placed Yate Town (3pm).

Carter isn’t expecting it to be easy against the in-form visitors.

The Moneys boss said: ‘Bideford are going well at the moment so we will need to be at our best.

‘They are a side that keep going from start to finish.

‘That means we won’t be able to relax and take our foot off the pedal.

‘Earlier in the season at their place Dan Wooden grabbed a hat-trick for us in the first 15 minutes.

‘After that Bideford grew into the game and we didn’t score again.

‘If we are to keep the pressure on then we need to pick up another three points.

‘Both our main rivals have tricky games away from home.’

Carter is boosted by the return of captain, Lewis Fennemore who has completed his suspension.

He is an influential player in the home ranks.

Carter is delighted to have one of his main leaders back.

He said: ‘Lewis is fantastic on the ball and gives us momentum in the midfield.

‘When he is in the side he sets the tempo and the standard for the others around him. He is good in the air and gives us a great presence.’

With Fennemore in front of the back four it releases Sam Pearce to continue his role up front.

He will play alongside Nathan Paxton who plays his second game after doing well against Highworth Town.

The experienced Paxton is working his way back to full fitness and provides a target man for the hosts.

This is important with regular striker Steve Hutchings serving his latest suspension.

Carter insists Moneyfields are in a good place.

The manager added: ‘It is all very relaxed in our changing room at the moment.

‘There are no nerves.

‘We know that finishing in the play-off places will be a great achievement.

‘Anything else would be fantastic.’