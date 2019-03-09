Moneyfields on a High after win

Have your say

Moneyfields came from a goal down to beat Highworth Town in Southern League division one south.

The visitors went 1-0 up immediately after the break, with the hosts’ appeals for handball ignored.

However, Sam Pearce cancelled out the controversial opener two minutes later with a powerful header.

And Joe Briggs handed Dave Carter the victory and all three points with a fine effort on 50 minutes.

Bognor were unfortunate to come away from Margate empty-handed in the Isthmian premier division, losing 1-0 to an 86th-minute Kadell Daniel goal.

The loss leaves the Rocks ninth, with their play-off hopes taking a big knock.

Mike Turvy scored for AFC Portchester in the Wessex League premier division, but it wasn’t enough as the Royals suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Hamworthy.

Fareham drew 0-0 at Andover New Street, while Horndean lost 4-3 at Lymington.